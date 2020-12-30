On This Day: December 30, 2018 - A Historic Win for India at the MCG

India were touring Australia in 2018-19. The series was tied at 1-1. India had won the opener in Adelaide but Australia had bounced back strongly to level the series in Perth. India's top and middle order fired with Pujara, once again, leading the way with a fine 106 in the first innings. Fifties from Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped India amass 443 for the loss of 7 wickets before they declared their innings.

India were touring Australia in 2018-19. The series was tied at 1-1. India had won the opener in Adelaide but Australia had bounced back strongly to level the series in Perth. India's top and middle order fired with Pujara, once again, leading the way with a fine 106 in the first innings. Fifties from Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped India amass 443 for the loss of 7 wickets before they declared their innings.

Then it was the Jasprit Bumrah show! The Indian speedster returned with 6-33 in 15.5 overs which included the wickets of Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head and Tim Paine as Australia were dismantled for a meagre 151. India themselves collapsed to 106 for 8 in the second innings but their first innings' lead meant that it was enough for them to declare setting Australia 399 for a win.

An all-round effort from all the bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja who picked three crucial wickets - Harris, Mitchell Marsh and Paine, helped India bowl out Australia for 261 handing them victory by 137 runs. Bumrah took his match tally to 9 - he picked three wickets in the second innings which included the wickets of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh. Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami played their part with two wickets each in the innings.

India had taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. As it turned out they drew in Sydney and went on to record their first ever series win in Australia. India became the first team from the sub-continent to register a series win in Australia. In the final analysis, it was the victory at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test which gave India a historic series win Down Under.​

The 30th of December, 2018 was a historic day for Indian cricket.