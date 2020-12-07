On This Day, December 7, 2015: India Thrash South Africa 3-0 as Ajinkya Rahane Scores Twin Hundreds

A strong South African unit led by Hashim Amla toured India in 2015. Dean Elgar, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and JP Duminy completed a very strong batting line-up. The bowling was led by the likes of Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir. South Africa had drawn their previous two series in India (2008 and 2010) and beaten India in their last series against them in South Africa in 2013. India had last beaten South Africa at Home in 2004.

India A vs Australia A 2020 Live Score: Umesh Yadav Impresses as Will Will Pucovski, Joe Burns Fall Early; IND A Declare at 247/9

Spin twins, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja led India to a 108-run win in the series opener in a low-scoring match in Mohali. Rain played spoilsport and allowed very little play in Bengaluru resulting in a draw. India sealed the series in another low-scoring match in Nagpur. Ashwin and Jadeja routed South Africa for 79 in the first innings - one of their lowest Test totals in the last 50 years of their Test history. India went on to win by 124 runs with Ashwin ending with 12 wickets in the match.

Fourth Test, Delhi, December 3-7: Ajinkya Rahane's brilliant 127 coupled with R Ashwin's fifty helped India post 334 in the first innings. Jadeja picked 5 as India cleaned up South Africa for a paltry 121. India did not enforce the follow-on and declared at 267 in the second innings. The highlight of the innings was Rahane's unbeaten 100 - his second ton of the match. He became the fifth Indian after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (thrice), Rahul Dravid (twice) and Virat Kohli to achieve the unique feat. Since then Rohit Sharma has also put his name on the honours' board. South Africa, set 481 for a win, showed stubborn resistance and batted for 143.1 overs before they were bowled out for 143 in the second innings on the 7th of December on Day 5 of the Test.

How Hardik Pandya, The Finisher, Sealed the T20I Series in Sydney

India hammered South Africa 3-0 in the four-Test series. It was their first series win against South Africa in 11 years. R Ashwin was the Player of the Series and ended with 31 wickets in 4 Tests at just 11.12 apiece at a strike rate of 31.8.