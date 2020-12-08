On This Day, December 8, 2011: Virender Sehwag Scores ODI Double Ton & India's Highest Total

He recorded his 150 off 112 deliveries and then took another 28 to reach the second double hundred recorded in ODI history

India vs West Indies, 4th ODI, Indore, 2011: India were 2-1 up in the five-match series and elected to bat in the fourth ODI in Indore. Sehwag and Gambhir gave India a flying start. The Nawab of Najafgarh raced to his fifty off just 41 deliveries in typical Sehwag-style with a monstrous hit off Sunil Narine. He stepped on the accelerator and went into top gear thereafter blasting his way to a hundred off just 69 deliveries - again in quintessential Sehwag fashion with a ferocious cut over point and into the boundary. He had registered his second fifty off just 28 deliveries. Sehwag and Gambhir put together a 176-run stand for the opening wicket with the right-hander dominating the partnership with 101 off just 70 deliveries.

Now there was no stopping Sehwag. He recorded his 150 off 112 deliveries and then took another 28 to reach the second double hundred recorded in ODI history - almost two years after the great Sachin Tendulkar recorded the first in the same state of Madhya Pradesh in the city of Gwalior - in again typical Sehwag style with a cut off Russell past point. Sehwag had reached the landmark score in just 140 deliveries. He was finally dismissed in the 47th over for 219 off just 149 deliveries - an innings that included 25 fours and 7 towering sixes! This meant that 142 of his runs came in 4s and 6s alone. It remains the second-fastest 200-plus score in ODI cricket (strike rate of 146.97) after Rohit Sharma's 264 off 173 deliveries (strike rate 152.6).

India posted a mammoth 418 for 5 - their highest team total in ODI cricket - and cleaned up the West Indies for 265, thereby winning the match (and sealing the series) by 153 runs.

With a penchant for big hundreds in Test cricket, Sehwag had now recorded a massive one in ODI cricket too. It remains one of the 8 double hundreds in ODI cricket history.