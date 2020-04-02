On This Day | Dhoni, Gambhir Heroics Help India Win World Cup 2011

April 2, 2011 is a date etched in memory of Indian cricket fans.
On this day nine years ago, MS Dhoni hit the famous six off Nuwan Kulasekara to seal India's second World Cup title at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. They had earlier won the cup in 1983.
Opting to bat, Sri Lanka posted a formidable 274 for 6 riding on a superb century from Mahela Jayawardene.
India lost openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early but Gambhir (97) and Dhoni (91*) put on a 109-run stand for the third wicket to take India closer. Prior to that, Virat Kohli had made a useful 35.
With India requiring four to win the game, Dhoni 'finished off in style', smashing Kulasekara over long on. Fittingly, he did it with Player of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh at the other end.
"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" - these words from Ravi Shastri on commentary still reverberates in the ears of millions of Indians.
With that six, Dhoni had fulfilled the long-cherished dreams of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had all the batting records to his name in international cricket except his hands at the World Cup trophy. The Master Blaster had waited 22 years for lifting the trophy and on April 2, 2011, his dream was finally fulfilled.
