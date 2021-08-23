On This Day, England Became First Team to Score 900 Runs in Test Innings

In 1938, England became the first team in the history of Test cricket to breach the milestone of 900 runs on this day. Playing against Australia at the Oval, England captain Wally Hammond declared the innings after his team put together a formidable total of 903/7. Many say that had the skipper not declared the innings, England were well set to cross even the 1000-runs mark Joe Hardstaff was still batting after having scored 169 runs. Len Hutton was the top scorer for England with massive 364-run innings.

England won the toss and decided to bat first. They didn’t, however, get off to a great start, losing Bill Edrich at 29. Morris Leyland came out to bat at number three and went on to build a huge partnership with opener Len Hutton, who eventually scored a triple century.

At the end of Day 1, England were in a commanding position with 347 runs on the board, losing just 1 wicket. Hutton and Leyland ended the day’s play batting at 160 and 156 respectively.

The second day was all about the English batting firepower as the hosts scored 634 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. With Hutton unbeaten at 300, the crowd returned on day 3 with renewed enthusiasm. The opener, after a slow start, first broke Don Brandman’s record of the highest individual score in Ashes and then his captain Wally Hammond’s score of 336 runs.

Post the lunch session, Hutton went past the then highest Test score of 357, earlier held by Bobby Able. His marathon innings of 13 and a half hours finally came to an end when was caught by Hassett in the covers.

This remained a world record for the highest total by a team in an innings until Sri Lanka scored a mammoth 952 runs against India in 1997. It remains a world record to date.

