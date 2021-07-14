On This Day: England Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 After a Dramatic Finale Against New Zealand

The final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup played on July 14, 2019, was one of the most dramatic matches in the history of ODIs. Two teams, that had never won an ODI World Cup before, were up against each other at the Mecca of Cricket, Lord’s.

England and New Zealand weren’t new to this stage but the pressure of playing in a world cup final is incomparable. Either way, history was to be made and the stage was set with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson opting to bat first.

New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls started well. But Chris Woakes removed Guptill in the seventh over for 19. Captain Williamson walked in and together with Nicholls, took the score past the 100-run mark without further damage.

However, Liam Plunkett had Williamson out caught-behind on 30 to provide a timely breakthrough for his team.

On a difficult pitch, several New Zealand batters got the starts but failed to convert them into something significant. However, Nicholls (55) and Tom Latham (47) ensured the total was respectable as the Black Caps finished on 241/8.

In reply, the English team had a shaky start and lost their four top-order batters for 86 inside 24 overs. New Zealand were now fancying their chances but Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler put their foot down and build a partnership of 110 before latter was dismissed at the score of 59.

England now needed 46 off 32 balls and their only hope was Stokes. The all-rounder held his nerve and kept finding the odd boundary to keep his team ticking. The match was inching towards a close finish and went down the wire.

England needed 2 runs off the final ball. And England managed a single with the final, for the first time in world cup history, ending in a tie.

Enter Super Over.

More drama was in store for the fans. Batting first in the Super Over, England scored 15 runs and the target for New Zealand was 16. The Kiwis finished at 15 runs and the match was tied again.

However, England won the dramatic contest on superior boundary counts and thus became the ODI world champion for the first time in their history.

