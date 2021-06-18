On This Day: Eoin Morgan Hit 102 Off 17 Balls In 2019 World Cup

For the first time England became the champion in the World Cup two years ago. The final match against New Zealand ended in a tie and the champion was decided by a super over in which England emerged victorious on the basis of boundary count rule. This rule has now been abandoned by ICC due to the controversy.

The hero of England’s victory In the 2019 World Cup was Eoin Morgan as he led his team from the front many times and not only did great captaincy but also performed with the bat. One such occasion was when he scored 148 in 71 balls against Afghanistan in Manchester.

With 17 sixes in the Innings and 11 against Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan, the total sixes hit by the English batsmen was 25.

Eoin Morgan made 118 runs with only boundaries which included 17 sixes and 4- fours. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow also scored 88 and 90 runs respectively. The English total after these stunning innings was 375 runs, and England crossed this run mark fifth time since 2015.

Rashid Khan became the most expensive bowler of the World Cup

Rashid Khan, one of the finest bowlers in the world and the best bowler in Afghanistan was badly trashed by the English team. He leaked a total of 110 runs in nine overs and was hit for 11 sixes. Rashid had an economy rate of 12.22 and proved to be one of the most expensive bowlers in the history of the tournament. Rashid Khan is in the third position in terms of giving most runs in an ODI, with Australia’s Mike Lewis, who gave 113 runs in 10 overs, and Wahab Riaz of Pakistan, who gave 110 runs in 10 overs.

