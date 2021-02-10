On This Day - February 10, 1981 - Gavaskar-Chauhan Set Record Opening Stand in Australia On This Day in 1981, Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan put together a record 165 opening-wicket stand in the second innings of the third and final Test at the MCG against Australia. It set the base for a remarkable comeback by India to win the Test and level the series.

It was the third and final Test between India and Australia Down Under in the 1981 series. Greg Chappell won the toss and put India in. The visitors were tormented by the fast bowling pair of the great Dennis Lillee and Len Pascoe and kept losing wickets at periodic intervals. However, there was one man who stood out from the rest and produced one of the finest batting performances by an Indian batsman overseas - Gundappa Viswanath looked a class apart and several notches above the rest as he recorded a brilliant 114 out of India's total of 237.

Half centuries from Chappell and Doug Walters and a classic hundred from Allan Border took Australia to a commanding 419 giving them a massive first innings lead. India needed to put in a good show with the bat in the second innings. Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan did not disappoint. The opening pair defied the Australian quicks in the second innings. While Chauhan got a few boundaries away, Gavaskar was at his dogged and defensive best.

India went into stumps on Day 3 at 108 without losing a wicket. Gavaskar was unbeaten on 59 while Chauhan on 41. They resumed on Day 4 - the 10th of February, 1981, from where they had left off the previous day. They put together 150 for the first wicket and gave India a great platform in the third innings. Captain Gavaskar was finally dismissed for 70 off 180 deliveries ending the magnificent 165-run opening stand with Chauhan who top-scored with 85. India posted 324 in the second innings and bowled out Australia for 83 earning a splendid 59-run victory on Day 5. Kapil Dev returned with 5 wickets as only three Australian batsmen reached double-digits.

The roots of the win lay in the great opening-wicket stand in the third innings between Gavaskar and Chauhan. Not only did they play out time and overs against a top-class bowling unit but also managed to score runs which was crucial for India as they were trailing Australia by a big margin in the first innings. The partnership contributed more than 50% of India's total in the second innings.

It remains the second-highest first-wicket partnership for India in Australia.