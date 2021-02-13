On This Day: February 13, 2018 - Rohit Sharma's Brilliant Century Helps India Win Maiden ODI Series in South Africa On This Day in Port Elizabeth in 2018, Rohit Sharma hammered a brilliant 115 to take India to their maiden bilateral ODI series win in South Africa.

It was the fifth ODI between India and South Africa in Port Elizabeth in 2018. India were 3-1 up in the six-match series. South Africa won the toss and elected to put India in. The great opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got the visitors off to a flyer putting 48 in just over 7 overs before the left-hander fell to Rabada for 34 off just 23 deliveries. Rohit, who was playing second-fiddle till now, then came into his own. He put together 105 for the second-wicket with Virat Kohli dominating the Indian captain - not many batsmen at the opposite end outscore Kohli in a partnership in ODI cricket!

Rohit contributed 62 off just 55 deliveries while Kohli chipped in with 36 off 54 deliveries before the latter was dismissed. Even as wickets fell from the other end Rohit was unaffected at the other and did what he knew best in limited overs cricket - score big runs at a high strike rate. He soon registered a fine hundred off 107 balls hitting as many as 10 fours and 4 sixes. By the time he was dismissed in the 43rd over India had scored 236.

India went on to post 274 for the loss of 7 wickets. Lungi Ngidi picked 4 wickets while Rabada was taken for 58 off his 9 overs.

Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram gave South Africa a fine start adding fifty for the opening wicket. But the home team lost three quick wickets with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya reducing them to 65 for 3. Amla and David Miller got the chase back on track with a 62-run stand for the fourth wicket before Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned up the dangerous left-hander. South Africa crumbled and were ultimately bowled out for 201 in the 43rd over.

Bumrah gave away just 22 runs in his 7 overs while Pandya conceded 30 off his 9 overs picking two wickets. Kuldeep Yadav returned with 4 wickets while the other wrist spinner, Chahal bagged two. India won the match by 73 runs and more significantly took the series with an unassailable 4-1 lead.

Rohit Sharma had taken India to their first bilateral ODI series win in South Africa.​