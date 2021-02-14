On This Day - February 14, 2016: Ashwin Seals T20I Series On Valentine's Day On This Day in 2016 in the series decider at Visakhapatnam, R Ashwin ran through the top order of Sri Lanka and returned with 4 wickets conceding just 8 runs in his 4 overs. The visitors were bowled out for their lowest total in T20I cricket.

Sri Lanka was touring India and it was the third and final T20I at Visakhapatnam with the series tied at 1-1. India won the toss and elected to field. On a wicket aiding the slower bowlers, R Ashwin then ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up and left them stunned with his performance. He first saw the back of Niroshan Dickwella stumped by MS Dhoni off the third delivery of the match. The champion off spinner made it a double blow when he removed the dangerous Tillakaratne Dilshan for a solitary one off the last ball of the over. Sri Lanka were 3 for 2 after the first over.

Ashwin wasn't done. He sent Dinesh Chandimal packing off the first ball of his next over. The Sri Lankan captain came down the track but the off spinner dragged the length back. Chandimal only managed to lob a sitter to Hardik Pandya. Asela Gunaratne became Ashwin's fourth victim off the second delivery of his third over. Sri Lanka were in tatters at 20 for 4 in the 5th over. The visitors could never recover from this massive setback by Ashwin in the powerplay and kept losing wickets to be ultimately bowled out for a paltry 82 in 18 overs.

Ashwin returned with magical figures of 4-8 in 4 overs. His efforts included a maiden and he bowled as many as 17 dot deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja was also brilliantly restrictive and conceded just 11 runs in his 4 overs picking the wicket of Dasun Shanaka. Suresh Raina also bagged two wickets while Jasprit Bumrah picked one conceding just 10 runs in his 3 overs.

Sri Lanka were dismissed for their lowest team total in T20I cricket. And that record is still intact!

India chased down the target in just under 14 overs losing just the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan was unbeaten on a run-a-ball 46 while Ajinkya Rahane was undefeated on 22. India won the series 2-1.

R Ashwin was adjudged the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series. He returned with 9 wickets in the three matches at a stunning economy rate of 3.18.

