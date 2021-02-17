- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
Happy Birthday, AB de Villiers - On This Day - February 17, 1984: Birth of The Great ABD
AB de Villiers is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game. He had an outstanding record in Test cricket and ODIs and was also a very destructive batsman in the shortest version of the game. AB scored 8765 runs in 114 Tests at an average of 50.66. His exploits included 22 hundreds. He also aggregated 9577 runs in 228 ODIs at a stunning average of 53.5 and strike rate of 101.09 including 25 hundreds.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 17, 2021, 12:13 PM IST
On his 37th Birthday, we look at 5 interesting numbers from his career.
On his 37th Birthday, we look at 5 interesting numbers from his career.
India vs England: After Sound Thrashing Of England, Debate Over Ideal Pitch Starts Again
50.66: AB's Batting Average in Test cricket
AB de Villiers is one of only two South African batsmen (min. 3000 runs) who belongs to the 50-plus club in batting average - the other being Jacques Kallis. He had an average of 47.4 at home, 50.68 away and 116.2 at neutral venues. South Africa won 16 matches of the 22 times he scored a hundred. They lost just one Test when AB reached triple figures.
2011-2015: AB's Golden Period in Test Cricket
AB de Villiers was the highest impact batsman in Test cricket in the world in the four years between 2011 and 2015. During this time frame, he aggregated 2904 runs in just 33 Tests at an average of 60.5 including 9 hundreds. The reason for AB's high impact in this period was the number of series-defining performances he produced with the bat in this period - six of them. Such was his domination in this time-frame that the percentage difference between him and the second-highest impact batsman - Misbah-ul-Haq (according to Impact Index) was a stunning 55%. Such domination has seldom been witnessed in Test cricket history!
53.5: AB's Batting Average in ODI cricket
AB de Villiers is one of only 8 batsmen in the history of ODI cricket (min. 2000 runs) to belong to the 50-plus Club batting average in the format. AB has the highest strike rate - a stunning 101.09 - amongst these 8 batsmen. His ability to score big runs at a high rate made him the most dangerous batsman in the format of his era - just before the arrival and dominance of Virat Kohli!
Former South Africa Skipper Faf du Plessis Announces Retirement from Test Cricket
2009-2015: AB's Golden Period in ODI cricket
AB de Villiers had an aggregate of 6073 runs in 115 innings at an average of 66.73 and strike rate of 107.77 including 20 hundreds in ODI cricket for the seven year period between 2009 and 2015. He was, by far, the most dominant ODI batsman in the world in this time frame. The second-highest in terms of average, MS Dhoni, scored 10 runs less than AB per dismissal in this period. During four of these seven years, AB had an average in excess of 70 and a strike rate of greater than 100 in the format.
31: Number of Deliveries To Score Fastest Hundred in ODI cricket
AB de Villiers smashed a 31-ball hundred against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015 breaking the 36-ball world record set by Corey Anderson against the same opposition on New Year's Day in Queenstown the previous year. AB blasted 149 off just 44 deliveries including 9 fours and 16 sixes as South Africa amassed 439 for the loss of two wickets.
