On This Day - February 19, 1980 - Ian Botham Produces The Greatest All-Round Performance in Test History On This Day in 1980 in Mumbai Ian Botham produced the greatest all-round performance in Test cricket history against India in a one-off Test to mark the Golden Jubilee of the BCCI. Botham scored a majestic counter-attacking hundred under pressure and also returned with 13 wickets in the match.