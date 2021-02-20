- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
On This Day - February 20, 2016 - Brendon McCullum Slams Fastest Test Century
Despite McCullum's best efforts, New Zealand couldn't win the game. Steve Smith's double century made sure Australia romp home with a seven wicket win but McCullum made sure he bow out of the longest format of the game on a high.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 20, 2021, 3:40 PM IST
New Zealand's Bendon McCullum might have made a name for himself in the IPL's inaugural match but very few have taken note that he also slammed an amazing century in his last Test match as well which went into the record books as the fastest ever Test century in Test cricket. At Christchurch on February 20 2016, the then 35-year-old played a whirl-winding innings that had class written all over it.
However, the fact that the majority of Indian cricket fans haven't watched it (since it was not broadcasted in India) doesn't take away the fact that the Kiwi legend rose to the occasion slamming 100 off just 54 balls against arch-rivals Australia.
On This Day - February 19, 1980 - Ian Botham Produces The Greatest All-Round Performance in Test History
McCullum was welcomed on the ground with a guard of honor but that didn't softened him at all as he started hammering the Aussies from ball one even as the hosts were reduced to 32/3. He started off with an edge but played himself in with a couple of boundaries against Mitchell Marsh. Later Marsh had his revenge when he plucked McCullum's catch off thin air but it was a no-ball. 'Baz' as he is commonly known in his inner circle, didn't look back and upped the ante quickly to raise to his fifty in just 34 balls. The next 20 balls, it was pure carnage!
Happy Birthday, AB de Villiers - On This Day - February 17, 1984: Birth of The Great ABD
He finally reached his century off just 54 balls and yes, it is still the fastest ever in Test cricket. Despite McCullum's best efforts, New Zealand couldn't win the game. Steve Smith's double century made sure Australia romp home with a seven wicket win but McCullum made sure he bow out of the longest format of the game on a high.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking