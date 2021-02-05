- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
Happy Birthday Bhuvi: February 5, 1990 - Birth of India Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of India's leading fast bowlers during the last few years having represented the country in 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 5, 2021, 10:58 AM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of India's leading fast bowlers during the last few years having represented the country in 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is. He has an excellent average of 26.09 in Test cricket for India having returned with 63 wickets in his short career. He has a tally of 132 wickets in ODIs at an impressive economy rate of 5.02. Kumar has also been very effective in T20 cricket where again his restrictive qualities stand out.
As he turns 31 today, we look at three outstanding bowling performances from his international career, one each from the three formats.
6-82 Vs England at Lord's, 2014
It was the second Test of the 2014 tour to England. India had posted 295 courtesy a classy hundred from Ajinkya Rahane. It was crucial for the visitors to keep the home team in check in the first innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was handed the red cherry and he did not disappoint his captain. Kumar saw the back of the great Alastair Cook for 10 in the 11th over before dismissing Sam Robson in the 15th. He returned to get the dangerous Ian Bell in the 32nd over reducing England to 70 for 3.
Kumar got the crucial wicket of the centurion, Gary Ballance as the hosts lost their sixth with 214 on board. He then sent Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad packing in the same over reducing England to 280 for 9. It was due to his magnificent spell of 6-82 in 31 overs that the home team could only manage a slender lead.
Kumar then contributed with an invaluable 52 batting at number 9 helping India to 342 in the second innings. Ishant Sharma picked 7 in the second innings to earn India a famous win. It was Kumar who had set up the victory for India.
3-15 in 7 Overs Vs Pakistan at Dubai, 2018
It was the big India-Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup in Dubai in 2018. Pakistan, electing to bat first were given a double jolt early in their innings by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian medium-fast bowler saw the back of the Pakistani openers - Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman within the first five overs of the innings. He dismissed Iman-ul-Haq in the third over and sent Zaman packing in the fifth. Kumar was also brilliantly restrictive conceding just 15 runs in his 7 overs including a maiden - remarkable as he bowled a majority of his overs in the powerplay.
Kumar bowled as many as 35 dot deliveries in his 7 over spell. This implied that 35 of the 42 balls he bowled in the innings were not scored off! Pakistan could never recover from the early setback and were bowled out for 162. India chased down the target in 29 overs with 8 wickets in hand.
5-24 in 4 Overs Vs South Africa at Johannesburg, 2018
It was the series opener in Johannesburg. India had posted a massive 203 for the loss of 5 wickets but South Africa were determined to chase down the target in good batting conditions. The home team got off to a flyer before Kumar gave India the breakthrough dismissing JJ Smuts in the third over. He then got the big wicket of the captain, JP Duminy in his very next over giving South Africa a double blow.
Kumar sealed the match for India in his spell at the death. He got the wicket of the highest scorer for South Africa - Reeza Hendricks - off the first ball of the 18th over before dismissing Heinrich Klaasen off the fourth ball of the same over. Game, Set, Match - India!
India went on to win by 28 runs. Kumar returned with 5 wickets and was also restrictive giving away just 24 runs in his 4 overs.
