On This Day: February 6, 1983 - Birth of India Fast Bowler S Sreesanth

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
On This Day: February 6, 1983 - Birth of India Fast Bowler S Sreesanth
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 10:20 AM IST
S Sreesanth was a very talented fast bowler who played for India in all the three formats between 2005 and 2011 before his career was cut short by spot-fixing allegations in the IPL. Sreesanth represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is and gave a few fine performances with the ball. On his 38th birthday, we recall three of his finest performances in international cricket.
8-99 Vs South Africa, First Test, Johannesburg, 2006
It was the series opener between India and South Africa at Johannesburg. India won the toss and elected to bat first. Decent contributions by the middle order led by a fifty from Sourav Ganguly helped the visitors post 249 on a difficult wicket. Sreesanth struck with the new ball getting the big wicket of skipper, Graeme Smith in the second over. He then dismissed the great Hashim Amla in the fourth over of the match to reduce South Africa to 5 for 3. Jacques Kallis - South Africa's Wall - was Sreesanth's third victim of the morning as he removed the great all-rounder for just 12 in the eighth over.
Sreesanth completed a fifer as he saw the back of Boucher and Pollock to leave the home team in tatters at 45 for 7. They were eventually bowled out for 84 - one of South Africa's lowest totals at home. India replied with 236 setting the hosts 402 for a win.
Sreesanth again broke the backbone of the top and middle order - he got the big wickets of Smith and Amla to reduce South Africa to 34 for 3. Kallis and Ashwell Prince had put together a fifty run stand and were leading the fightback for the home team before Sreesanth returned to get the wicket of the great all-rounder. South Africa did put up a fight but were dismissed for 278 handing India a famous 123 run victory. It was India's first win in South Africa. Sreesanth was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 8 wickets.
5-72 Vs West Indies, Fourth Test, Kingston, 2006
The series was levelled at 0-0 with all to play for in the fourth and final Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Rahul Dravid won the toss but India managed to score just 200 with the captain leading the way with a brilliant 81. India needed wickets with the new ball. Sreesanth was their man. He gave the hosts two huge blows with the red cherry - Sreesanth saw the back of the dangerous Chris Gayle in the very first over of the innings.
He then dismissed the great Brian Lara - captain of the West Indies - in the 11th over for 26. Harbhajan Singh took over and picked five as West Indies were routed for 103. Dravid again top-scored for India in the second innings with 68. Set 269 for victory, West Indies again lost Gayle in the first over of the innings - the left-hander was again the victim of Sreesanth. The Indian speedster gave the visitors their second breakthrough too getting rid of Darren Ganga in the 11th over.
Ramnaresh Sarwan and Dwayne Bravo resurrected the innings and put together 70 for the fifth wicket. India needed a wicket. Sreesanth again put up his hand and delivered. He got the massive wicket of Sarwan for 51 reducing the West Indies to 126 for 5. Anil Kumble ran through the rest of the line-up as the home team were bowled out for 219 giving India victory by 49 runs and a rare 1-0 series win in the Caribbean.
6-55 Vs England, Seventh ODI, Indore, 2006
India had already won the seven-match ODI series against England but wanted to finish in style in Indore. Sreesanth gave the home team the first couple of breakthroughs dismissing Andrew Strauss and Matt Prior. He then returned at the death with England on the charge and stopped their juggernaut getting rid of Geraint Jones, Ian Blackwell, Liam Plunkett and Sajid Mahmood. The visitors were restricted to 288 when at one time 300-plus was very much on the cards.
Great batting performances by debutant Robin Uthappa, skipper Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina - who all registered half centuries - took India to a comfortable seven-wicket win with 5 deliveries to spare.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking