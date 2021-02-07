On This Day - February 7, 1999: Kumble Bags The Perfect 10 Against Pakistan On This Day in 1999, Anil Kumble became the second bowler in Test cricket history to bag all 10 wickets in an innings as he ran through the Pakistan batting line-up in the second innings in Delhi to help India draw level the series.

Pakistan were touring India in 1999 and were 1-0 up in the two-match Test series. Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and elected to bat first in Delhi. Half centuries from opener, Sadagoppan Ramesh and the skipper himself helped the home team to post 252. Saqlain Mushtaq picked 5 wickets for Pakistan. The Indian bowlers replied strongly with Anil Kumble leading the way picking four wickets. Harbhajan Singh bagged three as a strong Pakistani batting line-up was bundled for 172.

Ramesh again starred with the bat in the second innings and top-scored with 96. There were good contributions from Sourav Ganguly (62) and Javagal Srinath (49) which propelled India to 339 setting Pakistan 420 for a win. Saqlain again returned with five in the innings while Wasim Akram picked three wickets.

Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi gave Pakistan a great start adding hundred for the opening-wicket in just under 25 overs before Anil Kumble broke the partnership dismissing the swashbuckling right-hander for 41. Ijaz Ahmed was trapped plumb in front of the wickets off the very next delivery. Pakistan had lost two in two and Kumble was on a hat-trick.

Although the hat-trick did not materialize, Kumble had bigger plans for the day - Sunday - the 7th of February, 1999. He got the big wicket of Inzamam-ul-Haq four overs later and in the same over sent the dangerous Mohammad Yousuf packing for a duck to reduce the visitors to 115 for 4. Pakistan were crumbling under pressure. There was excitement at the Kotla. Something big was about to be witnessed! Something unprecedented.

Moin Khan became Kumble's fifth victim as Pakistan had lost half their side with 127 on the board. They were collapsing. A run later in Kumble's next over the highest scorer of the innings and their only hope, Anwar was sent back to the pavilion for 69. Saleem Malik and skipper, Akram provided some resistance adding a fifty stand for the seventh wicket before Kumble castled the veteran Malik to leave Pakistan on the verge of defeat at 186 for 7.

Mushtaq Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq followed in the same over - the third time in the innings Kumble had taken two wickets in the same over. Pakistan were now staring down the barrel at 198 for 9. Akram was the last victim of the champion leg spinner as Pakistan were cleaned up for 207 handing India a famous 212-run series-levelling victory.

Kumble had achieved the impossible. He became only the second man in Test cricket history (after Jim Laker) to pick all 10 wickets in an innings. It was one of the most glorious days in India's Test cricket history!