On This Day: First Century In T20 Cricket Was Scored By An Australian Player

In the history of T20 cricket June 23 remains as a turning point. The first century of this format was scored on this day 18 years ago by a batsman who had never scored a half-century or a century at the international level. Not only that, he was unable to participate in any T20 international match. Ian Harvey is the batsman who played international cricket for Australia.

On June 23, 2003, Warwickshire and Gloucestershire met in Birmingham for the T20 Cup. Warwickshire scored 134 for 7 in 20 overs under the leadership of Nick Knight. Jonathan Trott led the team to victory with an undefeated half-century and 65-run innings. In 54 balls, he hit six fours and two sixes. Trevor Payne, on the other hand, produced 21 runs. Three of the team’s batsmen were unable to even open the account. The Gloucestershire team was led by John Lewis and Mark Allen, who each got two wickets.

Craig Spearman and Ian Harvey of Gloucestershire enjoyed an opening partnership of 96 runs as they chased an easy target of 135 runs. Craig’s contribution was merely 23 runs in this match. After that, the renowned Jonty Rhodes returned to the pavilion after scoring one run, but Harvey persisted and went on to score 100 runs in 50 balls with 13 fours and four sixes. Harvey, who batted at number two, was instrumental in the victory, and he remained not out in the innings. His historic innings, Harvey was named Man of the Match.

Harvey had an almost seven-year international career. He appeared in 73 One-Day Internationals and scored 715 runs. In 2003, he made his top score of 48 not out against the West Indies in Kingston. He also had 85 wickets to his name. In his international career, he did not achieve a half-century, but in his first-class career, he scored 8409 runs with 15 centuries and 46 half-centuries, as well as grabbed 425 wickets.

