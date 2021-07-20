On This Day, Googly By Bernard Bosanquet Claimed Its First Victim

The game of cricket was revolutionised 121 years ago when Bernard Bosanquet came up with the ball that spun the other way. This ball is referred to as the googly and it first surfaced on this day back in 1900 when he turned out for Middlesex at Lord’s. As is their modus operandi, leg spinners take the ball from leg to off to right-handers, but when Bernard Bosanquet dismissed Samuel Coe of Leicestershire, the ball pitched on off and spun back through the gate and was stumped. This was the first wicket that was claimed by the googly and it has since changed the art of leg spin and the game of cricket.

Bernard Bosanquet was brilliant in this match. He made the headlines not only for his googly but also for his batting efforts as he scored a ton in both the innings that helped his side romp home to a 5-wicket win. Leicestershire batted first and scored 184 runs. In response, Middlesex scored 224 runs with the help of Barnard’s 136 runs.

In their second innings, Leicestershire scored 342 runs and this was easily achieved by Middlesex as they lost only half their side to get the job done.

Bosanquet played only 7 Tests in his career where he took 25 wickets at an impressive average of 24. His best performance was 8 wickets for 107 runs and this came against Australia. He bagged a five-wicket haul twice.

As far his numbers are concerned, Bosanquet took 629 wickets in 235 matches at an average of 24. Such was his impact that he took 5 wickets on 45 occasions and 10 wickets in one match on 11 different occasions. He scored 11696 runs that included 21 centuries and 63 half-centuries. His highest score was 214 runs.

