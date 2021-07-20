On This Day: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Whirlwind 171 Stuns Australia in 2017 World Cup Semis

In the recent past, India Women have shown great character as they have grown by leaps and bounds in international cricket. The Women in Blue produced one of their finest performances of the modern era during the 2017 Women’s World Cup. The semi-final of the showpiece event saw India Women scripting a memorable victory over Australia Women by 36 runs.

The spectacular match began with India batting first as the coin flipped in the favor of Indian skipper Mithali Raj. India got off to a woeful start in the first innings as they lost their first wicket in the form of Smriti Mandhana at a score of 6. Mandhana was soon followed by Punam Raut in the pavilion. However, after that what the fans witnessed on the cricket ground was complete carnage.

A storm named Harmanpreet Kaur hit Australia in the first innings and they failed to recover from its impact. Harmanpreet was in tremendous form as the right-hander single-handedly steered India to victory. The 32-year-old showed signs of brilliance as she played a delightful inning of 171 runs. Harmanpreet smashed 20 boundaries and seven maximums to add 171 runs in 115 deliveries.

The batting exploits by the right-hander helped is posting 281 runs on the scoreboard in 42 overs. The semi-final was reduced to 42 overs per side due to rain. Chasing 282, Australia failed to get off a good start. The team lost their first wickets quickly and found themselves reeling at 21 for three in 7.2 overs.

The middle-order batters Elyse Villani and Alex Blackwell tried to bring Australia back into the attack as they played a sublime knock of 75 and 90 runs respectively. However, they didn’t achieve much success. India produced disciplined bowling spells to bowl out the opposition at a score of 245. Deepti Sharma led the attack for the Women in Blue by scalping three priced wickets.

Winning the semi-final by 36 runs, the Indian side confirmed a berth for themselves in the final against England.

