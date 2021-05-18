On This Day: Harshal Patel's All-round Performance Helps Delhi Crush CSK in IPL 2018

Let us relive the match-winning inning by all-rounder Harshal Patel against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2018 season when Patel was playing for the Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals.

Harshal Patel’s outstanding performance with bat pulled off a surprise 32-run win for Delhi Daredevils during the IPL 2018 season. Patel chipped in with both bat and ball as he not only took the most crucial wicket of Ambati Rayudu, who was then playing for (50 off 29) but also scripted a match-winning partnership with Vijay Shankar.

A rambler start from the top-order, Shankar (36* off 29) and Patel (36* off 16), helped the team to put a 162-run target on the board, courtesy to 65-run stand off 32 balls which brought the fourth win of the 13 games played by the Delhi team. The highlight was the 26 runs which were hammered out in the 20th over of CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

Though CSK got a cautious start wherein the team collected 22 runs off the first five overs, later Rayudu smashed pacer Avesh Khan for 22 runs, owing to three sixes and a four. Rayudu was playing on the front foot and secured his third fifty of the seasons but departed on the very next ball of Patel, leaving CSK stranded on 70/2 in 10 overs.

With impressive bowling spells, leg-spinners Amit Mishra (2/20) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1/21) restricted the Dhoni-led side to 128/6. Both Suresh Raina (15 off 18) and skipper MS Dhoni (17 off 23) could not give their team the desired finish.

Delhi Capitals remained on the bottom of the points table with 5 wins of the 14 matches played, while CSK went up to win the IPL 2018 title.

Patel is currently in the playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL season 13, which has been postponed due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country. Patel emerged as a designated death over bowler for the RCB and in the 7 innings played by RCB he has taken 17 wickets, which he collectively has not taken in past IPL seasons.

Of all his performances, the 5-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians brought praises for the all-rounder. Currently, he owns the Purple cap for taking the maximum wickets in IPL 13, so far. The season is likely to resume in September if the COVID situation gets better

