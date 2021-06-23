On This Day: How Dhoni's Decision Made Team India Win Champions Trophy

New Delhi: On this day in 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy, making it a very special day for fans and the Indian team. The championship was organized in England and India defeated the host nation, England, by a small margin of five runs, in the final match of the tournament. Indian captain MS Dhoni also became the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies, that is, T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions trophy in 2013. Dhoni had a very crucial role in winning the trophy and one significant decision changed the game in favour of India.

The final match was affected by rain and reduced to 20 overs. Team India showed a poor batting performance. Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma disappointed the fans as they made one and nine runs, respectively. Skipper Dhoni couldn’t even open his account. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan made 43 and 31 respectively which saved the Indian innings. Ravindra Jadeja also contributed 33 runs and pushed India’s total to 129 in 20 overs.

The English batsmen also started poorly. Captain Cook was dismissed at a total of two runs. Ian Bell and Joe Root only managed 13 and 7 runs respectively. Ashwin performed phenomenally and no batsman could settle in the crease because of him. Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara batted well and added 64 runs for the sixth wicket. England’s score after 17 overs was 102 and they needed 28 from 18 balls.

Dhoni took a shocking decision

Dhoni handed the ball to Ishant Sharma in the 18th over. He had been expensive in the match and leaked 27 runs in his previous three overs and questions were raised by experts against this decision of Dhoni. Eoin Morgan hit him for a six on the second ball and the next two deliveries were wide. Then on the next two deliveries, Ishant Sharma dismissed Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara respectively, bringing England completely on the back foot.

In the last over, Dhoni shocked everyone by giving the ball to Ashwin, who is a spinner, and England needed 15 in the last six balls. Ashwin gave out five runs in two balls and England’s victory was looking easy. After that Ashwin didn’t give them any chance to seal the victory and India won the final by five runs.

