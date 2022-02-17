On This Day in 1882: Sydney Cricket Ground Hosted Its First-ever Test Match

On this day, February 17, 1882, the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) hosted its first-ever cricket Test match. The SCG is well known across the globe for its spin-friendly wickets as the soil of the pitch and playing surface was from Bulli, New South Wales. Not officially recorded in the history books, but cricket was played in Sydney’s Hyde Park from 1803 onwards. And it was till the appointment of trustees that the SCG became functional on February 17, 1882. This is when the first-ever international Test match was played between Australia and England.

England travelled to the Land Down Under to play a four-match Test series, with the first match being held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which ended in a draw. Heading into the second Test, the Sydney Cricket Ground hosted its first-ever Test match and what a way to commemorate the occasion, by having two of the biggest rivals playing on the surface.

England captain Alfred Shaw won the toss and elected to bat after analysing the wicket on a sunny day in Sydney. However, the decision soon backfired as Australia bowled out England for a paltry 133 in 115 overs. Joey Palmer (7/68) and Edwin Evans (3/64) cleaned the house as Australia ran riot to stun the visitors in the second Test. The highest scorer for England in the first innings was 30, scored by William Scotton.

Sitting in the driving position in the match, the hosts had time in hand, however, the wicket did not show mercy to them as well. Openers Hugh Massie and Jack Blackham stitched a 78-run partnership before Billy Bates claimed first blood. It was from there on that even Australia had a tough time surviving. Barring the openers, Sammy Jones was able to pitch in with a needful 37 before the hosts were bundled out for 197, taking a 64-run lead. Bates went on to registered figures of 4/52.

In the second innings, England retaliated well as openers Dick Barlow (62) and George Ulyett (67) hung on to negate the new ball, played patiently and scored impressive half-centuries, putting on a 122-run partnership before Palmer managed to get the breakthrough. But after the first wicket, it all went downhill for the visitors. Captain Shaw was able to post 30, while the rest of the batters were unable to contribute, which saw England being bowled out for 232. Palmer 4/97 and Tom Garrett 4/62 once again were instrumental in England’s collapse.

With 169 runs to chase, Australia captain Billy Murdoch led from the front and scored a gritty 49, while the other lads as well chipped in, leading Australia to win the second Test by 5 wickets.

