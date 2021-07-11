On This Day In 1930: Don Bradman Hammered An Unbeaten 309 In Australia's Mammoth 458 For 3

Sir Donald Bradman was the greatest batsman in the history of Test cricket. No one has come close to matching some of his stunning feats in the premier format of the game. Bradman was one of the first legends of the gentlemen’s game. One of the most brilliant knocks of his glorious career came in England during the five-match Ashes series in 1930. The third match of the series was a crucial one as hosts England scripted victory in the first Test by 93 runs while Australia won the second one by seven wickets.

The third Test match in Headingley saw unprecedented domination by Bradman as he single-handedly tore into the entire opposition’s bowling line-up taking them apart. The Test match commenced with visiting skipper Bill Woodfull winning the toss and deciding to bat first. The first innings saw Australia get off to a torrid start as they lost their first wicket in the form of Archie Jackson.

Wimbledon 2021 Champion Ash Barty was Once a Budding Cricketer, Played for Brisbane Heat in WBBL

However, Australia didn’t have anything to worry about. Bradman went all guns blazing against England’s bowling line-up. The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 309 in what was a sensational display of batting. In terms of time, Bradman’s double-century (during the course of his 309) is the fastest in Test history, taking 214 minutes. The veteran also remains the only batsman to score 300 on a single day.

The Australian legend finally registered a score of 334 to help Australia post a mammoth total of 566 runs. Apart from Bradman, Alan Kippax also showed character as he added 77 runs to the team’s cause. For England, seamer Maurice Tate took a five-wicket haul. In reply to Australia’s assault, England could manage just 391 runs. Wally Hammond was the highest run-getter for the hosts as he smashed a century. For Australia, Clarrie Grimmett was the pick of the bowlers as he returned a five-wicket haul.

Asked to follow-on, England scored 95 runs and the match ended in a draw.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here