On This Day in 1936: When 588 Runs Were Scored in a Day, a Record That Stands Even After 85 Years

The record for the most runs on a single day in the purest format of the game belongs to England and India. The record dates back to 1936 as no other team has been able to achieve it till now. July 27, 1936, was a golden day in the history of Test cricket as England and India smashed a whopping 588 runs while playing at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester.

The match commenced with India batting first as the visiting skipper, Maharajah of Vizianagram won the toss. India got off to a disastrous start in the Test as they collapsed at a score of 203. Hedley Verity was the man of the hour for England as he scalped as many as four wickets.

Batting in the second innings, England ended Day 1 at a score of 173 for two with Wally Hammond and Stan Worthington in the middle. Resuming Day 2 with an overnight score of 173, Hammond showcased his brilliant batting skills as he added 167 runs. Apart from Hammond, Joe Hardstaff was also decent with the willow as he played a remarkable knock of 94 runs. England managed to score 398 runs on Day 2 while losing six wickets to post a total of 571 runs.

After a poor batting performance in the first innings, India scripted a memorable comeback in their next batting chance. The visitors’ opening pair of Vijay Merchant and Mushtaq Ali caused carnage on the field as they ended the second day on 190 for no loss. The duo was separated at 203 the following morning, but managed to etch their names in the history books.

Merchant added 114 runs while Ali smashed a massive 112 runs. Their exploits with the willow ensured that India remained not out with 390 runs at the loss of five wickets. The momentous match finally ended in a draw.

