On This Day in 1948: Don Bradman Hit his 29th and Last Test Hundred

The former Australian captain Sir Donald Bradman is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. The legendary cricketer experienced a glittering run in the purest format of the game. Bradman finished his cricket career with a whopping 6996 runs under his belt in 52 Test matches at an astounding average of 99.94. The right-hander’s career was laced with 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Bradman’s last century in international cricket came on July 27, 1948 during the fourth Test of Australia’s 1948 tour of England. The iconic Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds became a witness to the veteran’s last 100+ score. Australia were leading the five-match Test series by 2-0 and needed a victory in the fourth Test to ensure a series win. Bradman’s exploits with the bat made sure that the visitors ended up on the right side of the result by seven wickets.

The iconic encounter commenced with the English skipper Norman Yardley winning the toss and electing to bat first. The first innings saw England producing a tremendous batting effort as they managed to put up a score of 496 runs on the scoreboard. Cyril Washbrook was the top-scorer for his side as he smashed 143 runs. Cyril was aptly supported by Bill Edrich who added 111 runs to the scoreboard.

In the second innings, Australia were also decent with the ball as they posted 458 runs. Neil Harvey led the attack for the visitors with his knock of 112 runs. Bradman received a good start in the game as he added 33 runs. However, the batsman failed to convert it into a good knock and lost his wicket to Dick Pollard.

England declared their innings at 365 runs in the third innings to give ample time to their bowlers to take all tens wickets of Australia. However, the visitors surprised the hosts by smashing 404 runs in the last innings to win the match.

The credit for Australia’s victory goes to Bradman as he played a delightful knock of 173 runs to help Australia cross the line. Bradman’s 29th and last international century was laced with as many as 29 boundaries at a strike rate of 59.25.

