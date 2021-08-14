On This Day in 1948: Don Bradman Out For a Golden Duck in his Last Test Innings

Donald Bradman is widely regarded as the greatest batter to have played cricket. His never ending appetite for runs was unreal and to this date, nobody has matched his consistency.

One would hope a man of his stature and talent would end his international career with a bang but unfortunately, it wasn’t the case.

Bradman walked in the middle for the last time during the last Test of the 1948 Ashes series on August 14, 1948.

He was out for a second ball-duck.

What makes the entire turn of events even more disheartening is the fact that Bradman needed just four runs to reach an astonishing career average of 100 in Test cricket.

However, with that duck, the Aussie finished his career with 6996 runs from 52 Test matches at a stunning average of 99.94.

Batting first in the game, the host England succumbed to a woeful performance with the bat as they folded for a mere 52 runs after batting for just 42.1 overs. Ray Lindwall caused the most damage for the hosts as he took six wickets.

In reply, opening the innings for Australia, Sid Barnes and Arthur Morris comfortably went past the score posted by England. The opening pair stitched a partnership of 117. Walking in to bat at number three, Bradman was greeted with a standing ovation.

However, his stay at the crease was cut short by Eric Hollies. Bradman lost his wicket on the second ball only after a delivery by Hollies completely uprooted the stumps. In the end, Australia ended up with 389 runs as Morris played a spectacular knock of 196 runs.

Batting in the third innings, England needed vast improvement to save the match. However, they again suffered a batting collapse, and this time ended up with just 188 runs on the scoreboard. Australia were thus handed an easy victory by an innings and 149 runs within just three days of play.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here