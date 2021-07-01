On This Day in 1969: West Indies Bowled Out For 25 Against Ireland

On July 2, 1969, Ireland caused what could be counted among the biggest upset of the 20th century in cricket as they completely outclassed a powerful West Indies team. Ireland and West Indies were involved in a one-day contest - two-innings affair - which, in the event of a draw, would be won by the team taking first innings lead.

Batting first in the match, West Indies displayed a horrendous batting effort. The Ireland pace duo of Alec O’ Riordan and skipper Douglas Goodwin caused carnage on the field with the ball. The Indies started their batting innings with Steve Camacho and Joey Carew walking in the middle. However, Riordan gave the first hiccup to the opposition by picking the wicket of Carew.

He was soon followed by Steve as he marched back to the pavilion after losing his wicket to Goodwin while playing at one. West Indies could never make a comeback in the match as their entire batting line-up crumbled like a pack of cards. Ireland produced some incredible piece of bowling as they bowled out the Caribbean side for a mere total of 25 runs.

Ireland skipper Goodwin returned with five wickets while Riordan picked as many as four scalps. After a disastrous outing in the willow, the Basil Butcher-side failed to produce any significant performances with the ball too.

Ireland easily posted 125 runs on the scoreboard in the second innings while losing just eight wickets. David Pigot and Riordan were the wrecker-in-chief for the Ireland side as they added 37 and 35 runs to the scoreboard. With small contributions from other batsmen, the team was successful in reaching a respectable total.

For West Indies, John Shepherd was the pick of the bowler as he picked three wickets. Joey Carew had two under his belt while Philbert Blair, Grayson, and Pascall Roberts returned with one wicket each.

