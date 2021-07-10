On This Day in 1971: The Slowest Day in Test Cricket in England; 159 runs off 107.4 overs

Test cricket is not just a contest between the bat and the ball, but it’s also a test of patience and temperament of the players. Building an innings in Test cricket is a different game from fast-paced white-ball cricket. In more important to leave the right deliveries than attacking the loose ones because when you are looking to build a game for 5 days, you cannot let the greed of hitting a loose shot get over you.

While we are used to seeing slow innings in Tests, the 3rd day of the 3rd test between Pakistan and England at Headingley in 1971 was something else. The snail pace batting by both the teams got the day registered in history as the slowest day of Test cricket in England. The star-studded batting line-ups only managed to score 159 runs in 107.4 overs that were delivered that day.

When the Pakistani started off the day with their previous score of 208/4, they were looking to slowly take forward their scorecard. However, this effort to be cautious turned the day too slow for the spectators who had come out to witness an eventful day on a Saturday.

Batting for the most part of the day, the Pakistani batting line-up added only 142 runs before getting all out for 350 runs. The tight bowling from the English bowlers had tied the hands of Pakistani batsmen. In reply, England added 17 runs at the loss of one wicket before the end.

However, when the teams returned to the field after the rest days the match turned interesting. The fourth day was completely different, and England managed to add 247 runs to their tally before getting all out at the score of 264. Pakistan now needed 231 runs to win the watch and before 4th the day ended, they already had 25 runs on board.

But the English bowlers looked in their colour on the last days and bundled the Pakistani team at 205 sealing a 25-run victory over the visitors.

