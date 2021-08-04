On This Day in 1975: First Streaker on a Cricket Field during Ashes Test at Lord’s

There have been various instances in the past when a streaker has invaded the cricket field. The first time when a streaker ran on the field and caused havoc was during the second Test match between Australia and England on August 4, 1975. The match was a part of the Ashes and was being played at the Lord’s in London.

It was the fourth day of the Test match; Bob Woolmer and Alan Knott were there in the middle with the willow. The host England were reeling at a score of 399 for six. The game was suddenly interrupted as Michael Angelow, a cook with the Merchant Navy, ran in the field naked. Michael was sporting only his shoes and black socks.

The streaker dismantled the stumps on both sides. The entire episode left the fans, players and the umpires amused. The surprising part is that the guards and police didn’t try to catch Michael as they waited patiently for him to leave the field by himself.

Years after the entire streaker episode, Michael had commented saying that he just wanted to have some fun with the Australians. “The match was pretty boring and there was a bit of banter going on between me and the Australians," Michael had said in 2013.

As far as the Test match is concerned, the game ended in a draw. England scored 315 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Tony Greig who added 96 runs on the scoreboard. Following 315, Australia managed to post 268 runs as Ross Edwards played a sublime knock of 99 runs.

The third innings saw the heroics of John Edrich, who was the highest run-getter for England across both the innings as he played a remarkable knock of 175 runs. Thus, England posted 436 runs on the scoreboard. However, they failed to take all the ten wickets in the last innings and the match ended in a draw.

