On This Day in 1977: Geoff Boycott Gets His 100th First-Class Century

Geoffrey Boycott is hailed as one of the most prolific and controversial cricket personalities from England. In his cricket career, which spanned from 1962 to 1986, Boycott established himself as one of the most successful English opening batsman. The right-hander scripted history on August 11, 1977, as he slammed his 100th first-class hundred.

England were up against Australia in the fourth Test of Ashes 1977 at the Headingley in Leeds. Batting first, England got off to a woeful start. The team lost their opening batsman Mike Brearley on a duck. However, they were nothing to worry about for the English camp as Boycott showed his class and resilience in the match.

The batsman kept ticking the scoreboard to steer his team towards a big total despite a flurry of wickets on the other end. Boycott reached to his much-deserved fifty by smashing a four off Greg Chappell. He was the first batsman to hit his 100th ton in a Test match. The 80-year-old continued his assaults on day two too as he finally ended up with a remarkable knock of 191 runs off 471 deliveries. Boycott’s knock was laced with 23 boundaries.

Due to the exploits of Boycott, England ended up posting 436 runs on the scoreboard. In reply, Australia succumbed at 103. Ian Botham and Mike Hendrick were the picks of the bowlers for the hosts as they scalped five and four wickets respectively. Askes to follow on, Australia’s horrendous batting performance continued in the third innings too.

The visitors could manage only 248 runs on the scoreboard. Rid Marsh was the top scorer for the Australian side with his knock of 63 runs off 87 deliveries. Hendrick was again at his fluent best with the ball as he picked another four-wicket haul to steer England to a win by an innings and 85 runs.

