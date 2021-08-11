On This Day in 1978: Pakistan's Innings of 708 at The Oval vs England Came to an End

Pakistan Cricket team scripted history on August 8, 1987 while playing in the last Test of the five-match series against England at the Kennington Oval in London. Batting first in the match, Pakistan defied all the odds to register their then highest innings score in the purest format of the game. The visitors caused havoc on the match field by posting a mammoth score of 708 runs on the scoreboard. Javed Miandad was the highest run-getter for Pakistan as he played a scintillating knock of 260 runs.

Other notable contributions were made by Saleem Malik and Imran Khan who added 102 and 118 runs on the scoreboard respectively. It was a bad day at the office for the England bowlers as they were hammered all over the park by the opposition batters. Though the English bowlers leaked a lot of runs in the first innings, Graham Dilley performed relatively better. Dilley picked up as many as six wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 3.26.

708 was Pakistan’s highest Test innings score until 2009. In 2009, the Asian nation smashed 765 runs in a single innings against Sri Lanka to break their previous record of 708 runs. In reply to 708 runs scored by Pakistan, England could score only 232 runs. Abdul Qadir was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with his spectacular performance with the ball. The spinner picked as many as seven wickets to cause a collapse of the opposition team.

Asked to follow-on, England produced a better batting performance in the third innings. Mike Gatting showed his class and temperament with the willow as he played a remarkable knock of 150 runs. The exploits by Gatting helped England in ending an almost lost game in a draw. England scored 315 runs in the third innings while losing four wickets.

