On this day in 1979, South Africa's Mike Procter equaled a world record that still stands, by hitting six consecutive sixes, spread over two overs

Former South African all-rounder Mike Procter was one of a kind. The cricketer was an explosive power-hitter along with being a ferocious fast bowler. Procter was known for giving nightmares to the opposition team with his performances both with the willow and the bat. In his glorified cricket career, Procter achieved a lot of milestones.

One record that stands out among the rest is the cricketer smashing six consecutive sixes, spread over two overs. The South African star became only the second player in the history of the gentlemen’s game to hit six maximums off six deliveries. The 74-year-old achieved the feat while playing for Gloucestershire in the match against Somerset at Taunton during the County Championship 1979.

The Somerset skipper Brian Rose opted to bat first after the first day of the Test match was washed out due to rain. The first innings saw Somerset declaring after reaching a score of 200. Vic Marks was the top scorer for his side as he smashed 65 runs. Marks was aptly supported by David Partridge who added 42 runs to the scoreboard.

In response, Gloucestershire found themselves reeling at 28 for three. The team looked in deep trouble. However, walking in the middle at number five, Procter completely changed the momentum and gave Somerset an upper hand.

The South African all-rounder collected 93 runs during his 46-minute stay on the crease. The highlight of the day was Procter tearing apart Somerset’s bowling unit. To stop the carnage caused by Procter, Brian played a gamble by giving an over to the spinner Dennis Breakwell. The first four balls of the over by the spinner were uneventful, however, he had no idea regarding what was in store for him.

Playing the last two balls of the over, Procter delivered the ball in the stands. However, the Somerset skipper didn’t think of it as an alarming situation as he again handed the ball to Breakwell after Ian Botham bowled a maiden over to Andy Stovold.

The next four balls bowled by Breakwell were again delivered into the stands as Procter equaled the record of Garry Sobers by smashing six consecutive sixes.

Gloucestershire’s second innings saw them declaring at 200 while Somerset made 263 runs in their third innings. The visitors were reeling at a score of 246 for eight when the play came to an end and the match was declared draw.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here