On This Day in 1979: West Indies Continue Their Dominance with Consecutive ODI World Cup Triumphs

On this auspicious day, 42 years ago, West Indies won their second consecutive World Cup under the captaincy of legendry Clive Lloyd at the iconic Lord’s stadium by defeating the home favourites England in 1979. West Indies were the pre-tournament favourites in the 1979 World Cup, having defeated England in the inaugural edition of the mega event in 1975.

West Indies started their campaign with a thumping nine-wicket win over India. Their second game against Sri Lanka was abandoned. They hammered New Zealand by 32 runs in their third group match.

West Indies crushed Pakistan by 43 runs in the second semi-final. However, they met their toughest opposition in the final of the mega event in form of England.

Batting first, West Indies’ start was not great as they lost their openers — Sir Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes – early in the innings and they were left reeling at 36 for 2. West Indies’s ship further sank after they lost their skipper Sir Clive Lloyd and Alvin Kallicharran for an individual score of 14 and 4 runs respectively.

However, Sir Viv Richards scored a magnificent 138 runs off 157 balls to keep them afloat. Richards’ knock was laced with 11 fours and three sixes. Richards was also well supported by Collis King’s from the other end as he scored a quick-fire 86 runs off 66 balls.

King’s knock was laced with ten fours and three sixes. The duo added 139 runs for the fifth wicket. After King’s departure, Richards took charge of the West Indies innings and guided them to a respectable total of 286 runs for the loss of nine wickets as the last for Windies batters added just five runs combined.

In reply, England were bundled out for 194 as West Indies won the match by 92 runs. For West Indies, Joel Garner starred with the ball. He picked five wickets and gave away 38 runs in 11 overs.

