On This Day in 1982: Pakistan’s Jalal-ud-Din Scripts History by Claiming First Ever ODI Hat-trick

On this day, September 20, in 1982, history was made as Jalal-ud-Din claimed the first ever One-Day International (ODI) hat-trick in a match between Pakistan and Australia. Till present, a total of 44 hat-tricks have been taken in ODI cricket. Followed by Jalal’s strike, India’s Chetan Sharma became the first ever bowler to claim a hat-trick in a World Cup tournament. However, the first ever is always regarded to be special and memorable as it paves way for history to be rewritten.

Australia toured Pakistan for a three-match ODI series at the time, with 40 overs being the maximum to be bowled. The tourists won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan. Losing the toss was a blessing in disguise for the hosts as opener Mohsin Khan smashed a brilliant 104 in 101 deliveries, smashing 15 fours before being dismissed by Geoff Lawson. However, Mohsin was the only major contributor as no other Pakistan batsman was able to get past 31.

The hosts finished the innings with 229/6 in 40 overs courtesy of Mohsin’s knock. Chasing 230, Australia were off to a terrific start as openers Bruce Laird and Greame Wood stitched a 104-run partnership before Wood was dismissed for 52 by Tauseef Ahmed.

After getting the breakthrough, wickets fell at regular intervals and causing the major destruction was a young 23-year-old Jalal-ud-Din. The Pakistan pacer first claimed the wicket of Rodney Marsh for 1 by bowling out the wicketkeeper batsman. On the very next delivery, Jalal had Bruce Yardley caught behind for 0. Jalal went on to complete his hat-trick by bowling out Geoff Lawson, becoming the first ever bowler to achieve the feat.

The youngster helped Pakistan win the match by 59 runs and ended with figures of 4/32, which also included the priceless wicket of Allan Border for 24.

Despite scripting a new chapter in cricket history, Jalal-ud-Din had a short career in international cricket. The right-arm medium pacer played only 6 Tests and 8 ODI matches. In the six Tests Jalal played for Pakistan, the pacer picked up 11 wickets with a best figure of 3/77, whereas in ODI cricket, the pacer claimed a decent 14 wickets, with his best figure being 4/32.

However, a short international career did not stop Jalal from playing in the sport as the pacer featured in 70 First-Class matches and 37 List-A matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here