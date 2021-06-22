On This Day In 1983: India Beat England In World Cup Semi-Final

India’s first knockout appearance was never going to be easy, especially against England in their own backyard. However, it all changed on this day in 1983, when India knocked the hosts out in the semi-final of the Prudential World Cup with a six-wicket win.

In the game leading to India’s historic World Cup victory in 1983, Kapil Dev’s men showed clinical efficiency and outplayed an overconfident England at Old Trafford in Manchester to qualify for their maiden World Cup final. Earlier in the match, England had won the toss and opted to bat first. Their openers started well, as Graeme Fowler and Chris Tavare made 33 and 32, respectively, sharing 69 for the first wicket.

However, Roger Binny sent both packing to rattle the hosts. Mohinder Amarnath stepped in to dismiss David Gower and Mike Gatting, inflicting further damage to the English batting order. Skipper Kapil cleaned up the rest of the lower order with three wickets (3/35) to abruptly bring England’s innings to an end.

Fowler was the highest scorer with 33, while the rest of English order couldn’t contribute with the bat and they were all bundled out for 213 in 60 overs.

Chasing 214 runs, India started well before both Sunil Gavaskar (25) and Kris Srikkanth (19) were sent back in quick succession, leaving them at 50/2. However, Amarnath came to the rescue again - he not only scored a stubborn 46 off 92 balls, but also stitched a 92-run stand with Yashpal Sharma.

After the fall of the all-rounder, the pair of Sharma (61) and Sandeep Patil took India home. Patil hammered an unbeaten 51 off just 32 deliveries including eight boundaries, while Sharma scored 61 off 115 balls, which included three fours and two maximums. The duo also put together a match-winning 63-run partnership to beat the hosts and enter the World Cup Final against the mighty West Indies.

Amarnath was adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

