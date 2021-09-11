On This Day in 1985: Sri Lanka Register Maiden Test Win, Defeat India by 149 Runs

After getting Test status in 1982, it took Sri Lanka just 13 matches before registering their first ever win in the format. While they were able to draw five of those games, but a Test victory remained elusive for more than three years.

However, on September 11, 1985, the Islanders ended the wait by securing their first ever Test win in their cricketing history, defeating India in Colombo. Doing so in their 14th attempt, they defeated their Asian neighbours by 149 runs and announced themselves on the global stage.

During India’s tour tour of Sri Lanka in 1985, the tourists played a three-match Test series = the first Test held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, ended in a draw. And after a day’s gap, Colombo’s Pakiasothy Saravanamuttu Stadium was the venue for what turned out to be a historic match for Sri Lanka.

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka captain Duleep Mendis elected to bat first and the hosts were bowled out for 385 runs in the first innings led by wicket-keeper Amal Silva’s 111. Roy Dias (95) and Ranjan Madugalle (54), also made significant contributions.

In reply, the visitors were dismissed for 244, with Rumesh Ratnayake taking 4/76. Krishnamachari Srikkanth top-scored with 64, Sunil Gavaskar, batting at number six, scored 52, while Mohinder Amarnath added 60.

With a 141-run lead, Sri Lanka were quite comfortable against the Indian bowling attack as they added another 206 runs. Gritty 50 plus scores by Roy Dias and Aravinda de Silva in the hosts second essay helped them set India a target of 355.

India were bundled out for just 198.

Pacer Ratnayake, who was the wrecker-in-chief for the hosts, took five wickets to destroy Indian batting in the second innings.

After the success at Colombo, Sri Lanka managed to draw the third and final Test at Kandy, which ensured the host sealed their maiden Test series win.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here