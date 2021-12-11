On This Day in 1988 and 2004: Twin Hundreds by Sachin Tendulkar 16 Years Apart

On This Day in 1988: On this day, Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar smashed two historic hundred 16 years apart. The first one came in 1988 during a Ranji Trophy match at the Wankhede stadium of Mumbai against Gujarat. It was Tendulkar’s maiden first-class appearance and at the time, the Master Blaster was just 15 years old, thus becoming the youngest first-class centurion from India.

Tendulkar walked to bat in the first session of the second day following the dismissal of Lalchand Rajput at 99 via run out. He smashed 129 runs with the help of 12 boundaries as Mumbai declared their innings at 394 for the loss of six wickets after taking 254 runs lead.

Anup Sabnis and Pradeep Kasliwal shared seven wickets between them as they bowled out the visitors for 306 runs. In the end, Mumbai needed just 53 runs in their second innings to win the match. But they fell short by 10 runs as the game ended in a draw.

On This Day in 2004: The second hundred came in 2004 during the opening Test match of two-match series against Bangladesh. He scored an unbeaten 159 runs in Dhaka on December 11 to equal his idol and former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar’s record for 34 Test hundred. Tendulkar returned to bat on the next day and went on to score his career-best 248 not out.

Tendulkar’s knock came off 379 balls and it was studded with 38 boundaries.

Riding on Tendulkar’s double hundred, India posted a mammoth total of 526 runs for the loss of ten wickets in reply to Bangladesh’s 184/10 in the first innings.

Much like their first innings, Bangladesh batters did not fare well against India’s bowling attack as they were bundled out for 202 runs in the second innings to concede the Test match by an innings and 140 runs.

Team India won the second and last Test match of their tour by an innings and 84 runs to take clinch the two-match series 2-0.

