On This Day in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis Made Their Test Debuts Together

On this day 32 years ago, Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis made their Test debut during an India vs Pakistan Test match in Karachi. Both of them made their debut during the first match of India’s tour of Pakistan in 1989. Waqar’s start in the longest format of the game was almost perfect as he bagged four wickets while giving away 80 runs in his 19 overs in the second innings.

Interestingly, one of Waqar’s four victims was Tendulkar. In the said match, Waqar dismissed the future Indian legend for 15 runs by castling him. Waqar’s other wickets included – Kapil Dev, Sanjay Manjrekar and Manoj Prabhakar.

Despite scoring just 15 runs in the second innings of the match, Tendulkar, who made his debut at the age of just 16 years and 205 days, did his best to counter the hostile Pakistan bowling line-up.

Tendulkar walked to bat at number 6 when India was reeling at 41/4 and resurrected visitors innings by putting up a 32-run partnership with Mohammad Azharuddin.

Meanwhile, after winning the toss, Indian skipper Kris Srikkanth invited Pakistan to bat first and Pak skipper Imran Khan scored an unbeaten 109 runs as hosts posted 409 runs for the loss of ten wickets.

In reply, Team India managed to score just 262 runs for the loss of ten wickets. For Pakistan, Waqar and Wasim Akram picked four wickets each while Imran and Abdul Qadir bagged one wicket each.

Despite taking 147 runs lead in the first innings, they were not able to force a result as the high scoring match ended in a draw.

In their second innings, Pakistan scored 305 runs for the loss of five wickets before declaring their innings. Chasing 453 runs for a win, India managed to score 303 runs for the loss of three wickets before the umpire declared a draw.

Waqar bowled just two overs in the fourth innings and went wicketless. Tendulkar, on the other hand, did not get to bat during India’s second innings.

