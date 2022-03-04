On This Day in 1992: Javed Miandad’s Hilarious Imitation of Kiran More Gave Fans an Unforgettable Cricket Memory

Apart from being a prolific batter, former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad was known for his antics on and off the field. He was one of the most reliable batters in the Pakistan line-up during his playing days. Miandad’s bat has produced several famous knocks for the Men in Green and have even won numerous matches. While he was known for his elegant batting, people also remember the cricketer for his memorable clashes on the pitch.

Of the many antics he pulled off on the field, his mimicry of Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More during the 1992 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Sydney was hilarious.

The match in 1992 marked the first World Cup meeting between arch-rivals India and Pakistan as India, due to Sachin Tendulkar’s 54 and Ajay Jadeja’s 46, managed to post 216 runs on the board in 49 overs. Coming out to bat, Pakistan lost opener Inzamam-ul-Haq for 2 runs and Zahid Fazal also walked back after scoring a couple of runs. It was Aamer Sohail and Miandad, who built up a partnership and steadied the drowning ship. The duo stitched 88 runs to Pakistan’s total, for the third wicket.

During his innings, Miandad had a brief war of words with More. The heated argument took place after More appealed on a delivery from Tendulkar which went down the leg side after Miandad missed trying to connect it well. Miandad was disappointed and even complained to the umpire later. Despite the decision not being in their favour, More didn’t back out and removed the bails trying to attempt a run-out in the same over, even when Miandad was inside the crease.

Post More’s attempt, Miandad was seen mocking him as he shouted animatedly. Holding a bat in both his hands, Miandad jumped up and down in a hilarious manner. The moment became one for the ages for cricket fans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PpDtce9zd4&feature=emb_title

Several years later, More had revealed, while commentating during a game, that Miandad was trying to imitate him and mock him after his continuous appeals from behind the stumps.

