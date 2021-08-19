On This Day in 1992: When Three Sri Lankan Players Hit Centuries on the Same Day Against Australia

On this day, August 19, Sri Lanka hosted Australia in a three-match Test series, with the first Test being played at Colombo. In a high scoring affair between the two nations, three Sri Lankan batsmen scored centuries on the same day in a Test match, a rare feat to ever occur in the sport. The last time Australia travelled to Lanka for a Test series, was in 1982 where the two nations played only one Test match, which Australia won. Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga won the toss and opted to bowl against a strong Australia side led by Allan Border.

The conditions on the first day had overcast conditions, prompting Ranatunga to bowl first. The decision to bowl first proved vital for the hosts as the Lankan attack bundled out Australia for 256 in 84 overs. The highest score in the innings was scored by wicketkeeper-batsman Ian Healy (66) and second highest being 42, scored by opener Mark Taylor. Chandika Hathurasingha led the attack by registering figures of 4/66, followed by Champaka Ramanayake 3/51.

The hosts were handed a massive boost on the second day as the skies cleared up, providing a perfect day to bat, and that’s what the Lankans did and set up base and by the end of Day 2, the hosts had an 11-run lead.

On Day 3, Gurusinha (87) and Ranatunga (69) returned to the crease to make the visitors toil. Gurusinha went on to notch his century, which was eventually followed by the skipper scoring a century. For the fourth wicket, the two swashbucklers stitched up a 230-run partnership. Greg Matthews was able to remove the Sri Lanka skipper for 127, getting the much-needed breakthrough and removed Marvan Atapattu in the very next delivery. Australia were relieved by sending the skipper back, but the day only went on to get longer for the Aussies.

After lunch, 23-year-old Romesh Kaluwitharana came out to bat, with Gurusinha still on strike. The duo added a 93-run partnership before Gurusinha was dismissed by Matthews for 137. However, the youngster still being on strike played on and notched up his maiden century on his debut. The hosts finally declared their innings after posting 547/8 on the board, with Kaluwitharana unbeaten on 132.

It was a rare feat as three batsmen scored centuries on the same day in a Test match. Learning from their mistakes in the first innings, Australia managed to post 471 on the board with the help of half-centuries from David Boon (68), Dean Jones (57), Mark Waugh (56) and Matthews (64).

Australia went on to win the three-match series 1-0, with the other two matches ending in a draw.

