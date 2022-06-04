On This Day in 1993: Watch How Shane Warne Bowled the ‘Ball Of Century’ to Stun Mike Gatting

The game of cricket has produced some of the most talked about performances in its history. One such masterclass occurred when rivals Australia and England clashed in the all-important Ashes series in 1993. On this day in 1993, Shane Warne took the world by storm, redefining turn in spin bowling, as his brilliant delivery scalped Mike Gatting’s wicket at Old Trafford. The unusual delivery later earned him the ‘ball of the century’ moniker.

It happened during the first Test of the 1993 Ashes series between the arch rivals at Old Trafford. The crowds at the venue and millions across the world were expecting a lot of cricketing action to roll out in the opening fixture. Thankfully, they were not disappointed.

Earlier in the match, Australia batted first and put on 289 runs in the first innings. The hosts came to bat and were soon in trouble after opener Michael Atherton departed. Gatting came to bat, not knowing what was in store for him.

England were 80/1, when Warne, an unknown entity back then, came to bowl leaving the English batsman in huge trouble. Warne bowled a delivery that landed outside the leg stump but turned sharply and veered inside before going on to hit the off-stump.

The delivery not only stunned the right-handed batsman, who didn’t see it coming stood still. Notably, it surprised umpire Dickie Bird couldn’t believe what he witnessed. Moments later, the entire Australian team burst into jubilation and Warne was visibly over the moon. From then on, the stylish leg-spinner from Victoria set the tone for the remainder of the series with his consistency.

Warne finished with figures of 4/5, 4/86 in the first and second innings respectively. Australia won the Test by 179 runs and the wily leg-spinner was adjudged player of the match. Meanwhile, England never recovered from the first Test shock, as the visitors clinched the Ashes series 4-1. Warne was also adjudged the player of the series as he ended with 34 wickets.

Unfortunately, Warne Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack recently.

