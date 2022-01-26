On This Day in 1993: West Indies Pulled Off An Incredible Win Over Australia to Keep 13-year Unbeaten Run in Test Series

On This Day in 1993: The Adelaide Test of 1993 between West Indies and Australia is touted as one of the greatest Tests of all time. It was a classic Test match as West Indies put in their heart and soul to keep their undefeated record of 13 years in Test cricket. With West Indies grinding Australia by a one-run in the fourth Test of the five-match series at the Adelaide Oval, the match got etched in the memories of audiences forever.

As the test match came to an end on this day, let’s rekindle fond memories by revisiting West Indies’ sensational finish in Adelaide.

Having won the toss, West Indies chose to bat and scored 252 in the first innings. Brian Lara (52), Desmond Haynes (45), Phil Simmons (46) and Junior Murray (49) contributed their bits.

Australia could only score 213 in their turn. 6 of their wickets were picked up by Curtly Ambrose.

But, Australia made a comeback in the second innings by dismissing West Indies for just 146. Richie Richardson played well single-handedly in the West Indies innings with a 106-ball 72 but the rest succumbed to the off-breaks of Tim May, who finished with 5/9 in his spell.

When Australia started chasing 186, they were losing wickets rapidly. They were at 20 runs with 5 wickets down, and it seemed by 74/7, the match would be over. However, a young debutant Justin Langer took a tight grip of the game by scoring a valiant 54 (the team was at 144 for 9, by then). He was courageously supported by Tim May (42 not out).

After Justin’s dismissal, Craig McDermott scored 42 for 57 balls and beautifully inched closer to the target. But with the target just 1 run away, Craig McDermott was given out, caught behind off Courtney Walsh by Darrell Hair. Though it was declared ‘out’, doubt remains even till date as to whether McDermott actually gloved it.

Finally it was the West Indies that won the series 2-1.

They took home the trophy by triumphing an innings and 25 runs in the final Test of the series at Perth. This heralded their record of 13-year unbeaten run in Test series.

