On This Day in 1994: Brian Lara Creates History With Unbeaten 501 in First-Class Cricket

In 1994, the legendary batsman Brian Lara scripted history with his bat. The star batsman gained immortality when he set another world record by scoring 501 not out – the highest in first-class in cricket history. Lara notched up in first-class cricket just after 2 months of his record-breaking 375 in Test format.

On June 6 in 1994, Birmingham witnessed a marvellous feat of the star Windies cricketer when he was playing for Warwickshire against Durham. Studding his remarkable innings with 62 fours and 10 sixes, the left-handed batsman went on to play a knock of 501 from just 427 balls. He broke Hanif Mohammad’s record of 499 runs while playing for Karachi against Bahawalpur in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy semi-final in 1959.

Durham batted first in the match and collected 556 runs on the scoreboard with the loss of 8 wickets before they declared the first innings.

While chasing the score, Warwickshire was down by one wicket with 8 runs on the scoreboard when Lara came out to bat. The left-handed batsman did not give a chance to Durham bowlers and piled on the misery. However, he enjoyed a couple of survival opportunities –when he was bowled a no-ball while batting on 12 and once he was dropped by wicketkeeper Chris Scott on 18.

Lara scored 174 runs before lunch on the final day of the match and brought up the total to 500 with a cover drive off the bowling of John Morris. By achieved the milestone off 427 balls in 474 minutes, Lara enabled Warwickshire to post a total of 810 at the loss of 4 wickets.

The cricketer, who is still hailed as the most flamboyant batsmen in the history of cricket with 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries, announced his retirement from the international cricket in 2007.

