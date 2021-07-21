On This Day in 1994: South Africa Registers First Test Victory in England in 29 Years

The South Africa tour of England in 1994 was written in golden words in the annals of South Africa cricket history. The first Test of the three-match series saw the Proteas scripting history as they won a Test match in England after a span of 29 years. Playing at the Lord’s Stadium in London, South Africa won the Test by a massive 356 runs — courtesy of the visiting skipper Kapler Wessels.

The Proteas kickstarted the historic Test by batting first as the coin flipped in the favour of Wessels. The skipper led from the front in the first innings as he played a blistering knock of 105 runs off 217 deliveries, including 15 boundaries. On the back of the exploits by the captain, South Africa posted 357 runs on the scoreboard.

Following the score of 357, England collapsed at a mere total of 180. The credit for the horrific collapse of the English team goes to right-arm seamer Allan Donald, who picked a stunning five-wicket haul. No batsman from the England side could even score 40 runs and thus they found themselves lagging by 167 runs.

The third innings of the game were again dominated by the visitors. South Africa declared their innings at 278 runs. Gary Kirsten top-scored for the Proteas by adding 44 runs to the scoreboard. He was aptly supported by Peter Kirsten who played a valuable knock of 42 runs.

For England, Darren Gough led the attack as he picked four wickets. However, overall, the hosts’ bowling unit failed to pose any threat to the visitors. In the last innings of the game, English were again let down by the batting line-up as the entire team crumbled like a pack of cards.

Hosts found themselves collapsing at 99 to five against South Africa in one of the most memorable victories. Craig Matthews and Brain McMillan were the highest wicket-takers for the visitors in the last innings as they took three scalps each.

