On This Day in 1995: Dominic Cork Became First England Bowler to take a Test Hat-trick Since 1957

Former England pacer Dominic Cork became only the second from his country to take a Test hat-trick during the fourth Test of the six-match series against West Indies in 1995. Playing at the Old Trafford in Manchester, Cork took hat-trick in the first over of the fourth morning and thus becoming the first Englishman to do so since Peter Loader in 1957.

The fourth Test between West Indies and England saw the visitors opting to bat in the first innings. The Caribbeans posted a total of just 216 runs as Cork and Angus Fraser took four wickets each. In the second innings, England dominated with the bat as they racked up 437 runs.

The man of the hour Cork made a valuable contribution as he struck a half-century - 56 runs. Meanwhile, it was Graham Thorpe who top-scored for England with his terrific innings of 94 off 147. As the West Indies were trail by 219 runs, they were required to deliver a vastly improved performance in the third innings with the bat.

By the end of day three, the visitors found themselves at a decent spot - 159 for three with Brian Lara looking strong in the middle. However, the pace spearhead Cork caused carnage on the field on the penultimate day. Bowling the very first over of the fourth day, the Staffordshire-born hammered the opposition with his lethal deliveries.

Cork dismissed opposition skipper Richie Richardson off an inside edge. Junior Murray and Carl Hooper also went back to the pavilion on the next two deliveries after getting succumbed to lbw. From an overnight score of 159 for three, West Indies were quickly moved to 161 for six courtesy of a hat-trick by Cork.

Though Lara showed his temperament and character by scoring 145, it wasn’t enough. England registered a comfortable victory by six wickets while Cork took the Man of the Match Award home.

