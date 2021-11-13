On This Day in 1998: Sachin Tendulkar Steers India to 10-wicket Victory Against Zimbabwe in Champions Trophy

India registered a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the final of Champions Trophy in Sharjah on November 13, 1998, powered by Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliant batting. The India opener raced to 124 in just 92 balls in an innings that was peppered with 12 fours and 4 sixes. Fans remember the match for the way Sachin teared into the Zimbabwe bowling attack, with special treatment reserved for Henry Olonga.

After winning the toss, India decided to bat first. The decision turned out to be apt as India were able to restrict Zimbabwe to just 196.

Chasing 197, openers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly knocked off the runs in quick time. Sachin smashed the bowlers all over the park. The match became a one-man show as the batting maestro punished the Zimbabwe bowlers.

It was Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga who bore the brunt on Sachin’s swashbuckling strokeplay. In a group match of the tournament, Olonga had dismissed Sachin for 11, after surprising him with a quick bouncer. Olonga celebrated like crazy after getting the prized wicket. Sachin, as is always the case with him, let his bat do the talking the next time the teams met, in the finals.

Sachin looked determined to take revenge against Olonga when India came to bat while chasing 197 in the final. The century was Sachin’s 9th in 1998s when he was at the peak of his powers.

Tendulkar (124*) and Ganguly (63*) guided India to an emphatic win. The Indian team led by Mohammad Azharuddin won the match in the 30th over.

In the final, India were brilliant in all the departments — batting, bowling and fielding. Pacer Javagal Srinath was the pick of the bowlers after taking three wickets in his 10-over spell. Anil Kumble took two wickets and gave off only 29 runs. Sachin Tendulkar was handy with the ball too. He bowled for four overs and took a wicket.

It was Team India’s tight bowling complemented by good fielding which restricted Zimbabwe to 196. For Zimbabwe, all-rounder Paul Strang scored 46 runs.

