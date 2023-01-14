On This Day in 1998: Sachin Tendulkar's Brilliant All-Round Effort Helped India Beat Pakistan

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, during his illustrious career, produced innumerable match-winning knocks for India. However, Tendulkar’s brilliance was not restricted to batting only. With more than 200 international wickets under his belt, his performance with the ball was no less spectacular.

The cricket fraternity witnessed one of the finest all-round performances in the history of white-ball cricket after Tendulkar showcased an excellent performance against Pakistan on this day, January 14, back in 1998.

Tendulkar played a fine knock of 95 in the first final of the Silver Jubilee Independence Cup at the National Stadium in Dhaka. He then returned to scalp three wickets in the fixture to guide India to a comfortable eight-wicket triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan.

As Team India celebrates their 25th anniversary of the Silver Jubilee Independence Cup’s first final victory over Pakistan today, it is time to recall Sachin Tendulkar’s heroics in the high-profile encounter.

Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif won the toss and decided to bat first. The decision, however, backfired as Pakistan lost three wickets scoring just 95 runs. Sachin Tendulkar picked up his first wicket of the match in the 36th over after dismissing Ijaz Ahmed for 34.

Tendulkar sent Inzamam-ul-Haq back to the dressing room in the 38th over to claim his second wicket of the encounter. Tendulkar dismissed Manzoor Akhtar for nine to register his third wicket of the game. Tendulkar eventually finished his spell with remarkable figures of 3/45 after bowling seven overs.

Team India kicked off the run chase on a promising note as their opening pair- Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly- stitched a solid partnership of 159. Tendulkar smashed six boundaries and five sixes to score 95 runs in 78 balls. Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi dismissed the Master Blaster in the 25th over of the innings to earn a vital breakthrough for his side. The Mohammad Azharuddin-led side had eventually scored the winning runs quite comfortably with 53 balls to spare.

Sachin Tendulkar was adjudged Man of the Match for exhibiting his magnificent all-around exploits. Tendulkar had finished the Silver Jubilee Independence Cup as the third-highest run-scorer- 258. India also managed to win the event after defeating Pakistan 2-1 in the finals. And Sachin Tendulkar was also named Player of the Series as well.

