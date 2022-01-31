On this day in 1999: Despite Sachin Tendulkar's 136, India Suffers Ultimate Heartbreak in Chennai Test against Pakistan

On this day in 1999, India and Pakistan played out a classic Test in Chennai. The match will be remembered for Tendulkar’s ultimate heartbreak and for Saqlain Mushtaq’s heroics with the ball. But most importantly, it will be remembered for the way the Chennai crowd showed their sporting spirit by giving a standing round of applause to the winning effort of Pakistan cricketers.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was the venue for the first Test of the 1998-99 series between the arch rivals. There was immense pressure on both sides as it was the first bilateral Test series between the two teams in 12 years. Batting first, the visitors were bundled out for a modest 238, courtesy of a fine 53 from Mohammad Yousuf and Moin Khan (60) helped their team to 238. India’s Anil Kumble (6/70) and Javagal Srinath (3/63) ripped their batting line-up.

India responded with solid fifties from Rahul Dravid (53) and Mohammad Azharuddin (54) but the hosts could only manage a slender 16-run lead. Saqlain Mustaq starred with the ball with 5/94, that included getting rid of Sachin Tendulkar for a five-ball duck.

In their second essay, Pakistan’s teenage wonder Shahid Afridi top scored with a majestic 141, while Inzamam-ul-Haq’s half century (51) provided good support to help their side set a target of 271 for India. At one point during the game, the duo looked to build to a big total, however pacer Venkatesh Prasad had other plans and he ran through the Pakistan batting to finish with 6/33. They were bowled out 286, leaving India to chase a 271-run target on a tricky wicket.

The Indian chase got off to a disappointing start as they were reeling at 82/5. But Tendulkar and Nayan Mongia put on a 136-run stand. Pakistan found relief when Mongia was dismissed at 52, but the Little Master carried on to score a brilliant century despite dealing with severe back injury. He was also facing another issue of running out of partners, but he kept fighting and helped the hosts reach within touching distance of the winning score. But Mushtaq once again scalped the prized wicket of Tendulkar for 136. With his dismissal, India lost the momentum and eventually fell short of 12 runs.

