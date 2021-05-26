On This Day In 1999 - Dravid & Ganguly Put Together The First Triple Hundred Partnership In ODI History

They are a rare breed. There have been only 5 in the history of ODI cricket and 22 years back on this very day takes us to the very first time that it happened. Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly entered the record books as they became the first pair in ODI cricket to put together a triple hundred partnership. They achieved the feat against defending champions Sri Lanka in a group-stage encounter in the 1999 World Cup in Taunton in England.

WTC 2021: Earlier 9 Out of 10 Youngsters Wanted To Become Kohli; Now They Want To Be Bumrah – Balaji

Arjuna Ranatunga won the toss and inserted India in. India lost the wicket of Sadagoppan Ramesh early but what followed next left the strong Sri Lankan attack shocked and startled. Dravid and Ganguly added 318 runs for the second wicket in 44.5 overs in what was the first triple hundred stand in the history of ODI cricket. Incidentally, they had broken the previous record also set by an Indian pair – Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja had stitched together an unbeaten 275-runs stand against Zimbabwe in Cuttack in April, 1998.

Dravid was the aggressor in the partnership and raced to his fifty off just 43 deliveries – these included 10 boundaries. Ganguly was more circumspect and only registered his half-century off 68 balls. He raised the tempo and there was stiff competition between the Indian pair as to who would first make it to triple figures. Dravid just barely pipped Ganguly and reached the milestone in 102 deliveries. The left-hander followed and got there facing 119 deliveries.

Ganguly then got stuck into the great Muttiah Muralitharan and hammered him for three sixes and a couple of fours in the 40th and 42nd overs. Dravid took the attack to the best fast bowler from Sri Lanka, Chaminda Vaas and smashed him for three boundaries in the 44th over. The pair went ballistic and cut loose unleashing their marvellous stroke-play on the Sri Lankan unit. Ganguly blasted Eric Upashantha for three fours and a six off four consecutive deliveries in the 45th over beating Dravid to 150.

IPL 2021 to Resume on September 19 in UAE, Final on October 10

It was during the 4th delivery of the 45th over when Ganguly hit Upashantha for a boundary that he and Dravid created history by becoming the first pair to put together a triple hundred partnership in ODI cricket.

The stand was finally broken in the 46th over when Dravid was run-out for 145 off just 129 deliveries. India piled on 373 for the loss of six wickets. It was their highest score in ODI cricket. They went on to win by a massive 157 runs.

The 318-run stand remained the highest partnership in ODI history for a few months till another Indian pair – this time it was Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar put together 331 for the second wicket against New Zealand in Hyderabad in November, 1999.

Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels broke the record after a little over 15 years when they put together 373 against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup fixture in Canberra. It remains the highest partnership in ODI history.

​

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here