On This Day in 1999: England's Peter Such Gets a Standing Ovation - For a Duck

Batsmen receiving a standing ovation from their team after a fine performance with the willow is not a new scenario in the gentlemen’s game. However, the fans might be bewildered hearing that English spinner Peter Such got a standing ovation for scoring a duck off 51 balls.

The iconic incident occurred during the third Test of the four-match series between England and New Zealand in 1999 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Electing to bat first, England was having a bad day. The batters failed to show any character or temperament as they lost their wickets cheaply to New Zealand’s decorated bowling unit.

The Test match was massively affected by rain and only 61 overs were possible on Day one. In the 61 overs, England managed to secure 108 runs while losing five wickets. Five out of the top seven English batsmen faced 30+ balls and were looking settled in the middle. However, except for Mark Ramprakash, none of the players were able to convert their good starts into a good knock.

Resuming the second day at 108/5, the hosts found themselves in trouble with a score of 152/8 before the lunch break. England didn’t have any hopes from the Number ten batter, Peter, as they had prepared themselves for a low first-innings total.

However, Peter flaunted his valiance and resilience with the willow as stood on the crease to support Ramprakash for a noteworthy 72 minutes. During his 72-minute stay at the crease, Peter failed to open his account as he just defended himself to save his wicket. The off-spinner’s remarkable knock came to an end on his 51st ball as Daniel Vettori managed to tarp him at short-leg.

Though Peter didn’t contribute anything to the scoreboard, he was highly impressive. The right-hander received a standing ovation from the home crowd while he was marching back to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, the Test match between England and New Zealand ended in a draw. England posted 199 in the first innings courtesy of Ramprakash who remained unbeaten at 69. In reply, New Zealand declared their innings at 496. England were reeling at the score of 181 for two in the third innings when the match was called off due to rain and bad light.

